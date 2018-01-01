Search Our Site

JUNE 1– Authorities announced Thursday night an arrest in the 2010 death of 80-year-old Otylier Callens at her home on Ryan Street in Savannah.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Callens’ daughter, Patsy Lynn Shelby, 67, of Cheatham County, is “an individual responsible for the crime.”

According to a statement from the Savannah Police Department, “this is still an active investigation and further arrests are forthcoming.”

Savannah police found Callens’ body in her home on Sept. 8, 2010. Donald Derr, the police chief at the time, told The Courier then that Callens was on the floor in the living room and had a piece of plastic material “wrapped around the facial area, which was indicative of foul play, no doubt.” He said her purse had been emptied and the contents thrown about.

Callens had a closed casket funeral. The newspaper reported that police declined to comment on unconfirmed reports that she had been severely beaten about the face.

TBI agents arrested Shelby, of Ashland City, Tennessee, on a charge of first degree murder and she was booked into the Cheatham County Jail, according to the TBI.

In a statement on social media, the Savannah Police Department said, “We are very proud of the work of all of our investigators, officers, and the Special Agents of the TBI who have worked tirelessly over the last eight years to bring justice in this case. We especially want to thank Sergeant Detective T.J. Barker and Detective Timmy Keen (both of SPD) and Sheriff Sammy Davidson and his team of investigators for their work on this case. If not for the hard work and determination of all involved, this case could have gone unsolved.”