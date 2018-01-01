Search Our Site

MAY 30 – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s American Job Center is hosting the “Hiring America’s Best” Job Fair on Tuesday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hardin National Guard Armory in Savannah.

Nearly 20 companies from the Savannah area are expected to participate in the event at 400 Armory Lane, and many will have recruiters on-site.

Three schools will also have representatives at the event.

Job seekers can ask about positions with businesses across southwest Tennessee.

Companies participating in the event include

American Bath, Caterpillar Remanufacturing, Clayton Homes, and Core Civic, along with others.

American Job Center staff will be available to help job seekers with job applications. Staff will also work with job seekers to help them register on Jobs4TN.gov, Tennessee’s one-stop job portal that has more than 100,000 current openings across the state.

The mobile American Job Center will also travel to the armory to provide job seekers with computer stations where they can create or work on their resume before attending the job fair.

American Job Center hiring events are free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress appropriately for a job interview and need to bring a current resume.