Search Our Site

MAY 25 – Shiloh National Military Park and Adamsville American Legion Post 97 are holding Memorial Day services Monday.

In Adamsville, Veterans Memorial Park is the site of the American Legion’s 2 p.m. service. Special recognition is to be given to Hardin County Veterans Services officer C.D. Rickman, a friend to many local veterans and who is currently battling cancer.

Speakers at the Adamsville event include state Sen. Dolores Gresham, and state Reps. Ron Gant and David Byrd. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

At 11 a.m., Shiloh National Military Park hosts its annual Memorial Day observance ceremony in the Shiloh National Cemetery. This service, one of the oldest in West Tennessee, includes music, reflective readings, patriotic salutes, and the laying of a wreath on the grave of an unknown soldier.

“Memorial Day is a day for remembering all the people who have died while serving in our country’s armed forces,” said park Superintendent Dale Wilkerson.

“This day was originally known as Decoration Day, and began after the Civil War to commemorate the soldiers who died in the war. We are honored to care for Shiloh National Cemetery, and we invite everyone to come help us remember those buried here, who have died for our freedom,” he said.

The keynote speaker is Brigadier General Jeffery C. Coggin.

Coggin was born in Pulaski, Tennessee, and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

His military education includes the Army Command and General Staff College and the Army War College where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies. His awards include the Bronze Star (with two oak leaf clusters), Iraq Campaign Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (Afghanistan).

Coggin is currently Commanding General, 350th Civil Affairs Command, Pensacola, Florida.

Prior to the Memorial Day service, the Savannah Dixieland Band performs at 10:30 a.m.

The public is invited to arrive early and enjoy the patriotic music presented by local musicians.

Ranger led programs and demonstrations take place Monday afternoon on the battlefield.

A complete schedule will be available at the front desk of the Visitor Center beginning that morning.