Search Our Site

MAY 24– The Buford Pusser Home and Museum presents its 30th annual Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival today through Saturday, May 24-26, at Buford Pusser Memorial Park in Adamsville.

“We recently suffered the loss of our dear Dwana (Buford’s daughter) and hope that we can count on your support to make this the best festival ever, as she would have wanted, to continue carrying out Sheriff Pusser’s legacy. Law enforcement, country music fans and festival lovers everywhere will enjoy the festivities,” said Tina Mullis, museum curator.

The fun begins Thursday night with USA Championship Wrestling at 5:30 featuring a title match between Bill “Superstar” Dundee and “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert. At 7 p.m., Steve Warren will perform at the pavilion in the park.

“He is the best Elvis impersonator ever. Also, he will sing songs of Conway Twitty, George Jones, Johnny Cash, etc. He’s very personable and fun!” said Mullis.

Friday morning, a charter bus tour goes to the ambush site where Buford’s wife Pauline was killed and Buford’s lower jaw was completely blown off, “all of those bad places” on the Tennessee-Mississippi state line, and ends up at the courthouse where Sheriff Pusser’s granddaughters will be serving lunch. Friends of Buford’s will be at the courthouse during lunch telling tales and answering questions.

The tour will also visit the old jail on the top floor of the courthouse which has been recently renovated.

“We have already sold out our first bus. We have only a few seats left on the second bus,” said Mullis.

For information call the museum at 731-632-4080.

Friday night featureS a free concert with rising country music artists The Bryan Moffitt Band. Music startS at 6 p.m.

“Bring your lawn chairs for some great music and family fun!” said Mullis.

Saturday offers “your chance to outrun the law” at the 5K Run at 8:30 a.m. Police officers from the surrounding area will be running in their full uniform.

“Your 5K Run shirt will signify whether you got caught or got away depending on if you outran them,” said Mullis.

The car and bike show is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The opening ceremony is at 11 a.m. when fallen officers who died in the line of duty in 2017 will be honored.

Buford Story Telling is at 3 p.m., at the Marty Community Center.

“If you’ve never toured the museum, we have a special price for adults on Saturday, May 26. And children are free,” said Mullis.

More music on Saturday includes The Red Roosters Band, playing bluegrass beginning at 1 p.m., followed by local artists Bri Alexander and 40 East.

Levee Break of Fulton, Mississippi will open for country music artist T. Graham Brown.