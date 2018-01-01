Search Our Site

MAY 8 – The Hardin Animal Relocation and Transition Team, also known by its acronym HARTT, has received a grant allowing it to offer a low-cost spay/neuter program for pets.

Those interested should either message them on Facebook at “HARTT Low-Cost Spay and Neuter” or email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following information:

•Their name, address and phone number

•Their pet’s name, age, sex (gender), and breed (for cats, just put “Cat” unless you know the breed)

Fees for cats and dogs range between $25 and $45, plus cost of vaccinations required by the veterinarian.

Payment is due in full to the vet at time of spay/neuter service performed. HARTT Rescue will cover the remaining veterinary costs of the procedure.

“We do not discriminate based on your income level, but do have the ability to help defer costs of the vaccinations for those on very fixed incomes with proof of fixed income provided to HARTT for verification,” said Jennifer Penick, HARTT organizer.

The following veterinarians are currently participating in the spay/neuter program: Dr. Granville Conaway and Dr. Don Edwards, both of Savannah, Dr. Gina Welton of Iuka, Mississippi, and Dr. Melanie Anderson of Parsons.

Penick asks that all requests come to them by Facebook Messenger or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

HARTT volunteers do a lot of foster care for pets and are providing life-saving avenues for adoptable animals through transitioning and relocating them from areas of pet overpopulation to areas where they have few adoptable pets.