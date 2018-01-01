Search Our Site

MAY 3 – GE Appliances announced Wednesday the start of two new production lines at its Monogram Refrigeration facility in Selmer, investing approximately $9.3 million and adding 210 new jobs, to bring the facilities’ employment to about 400, officials said.

The 120,000-square-foot facility expansion was made possible through a long-standing partnership between Monogram, the state, McNairy County, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Delta Regional Authority. The partners created grants and training benefits to help Monogram facilitate the expansion to its existing manufacturing facility to add manufacturing capacity as well as warehousing space, GE said.

The expansion houses the manufacturing of Zoneline packaged terminal air conditioners, along with new column-style Monogram brand refrigerator and freezer products.

“GE Appliances has invested in our facility in Selmer for the new Monogram columns and Zoneline production because of our team’s expertise in refrigeration technologies. We have the know-how to produce custom-volume, high-mix products that require a high degree of craftsmanship,” said Raymond Deming, vice president, Monogram Refrigeration. “Our long-standing partnerships with the state and county, were critical in demonstrating that Selmer and Tennessee had the best business environment to make that investment.”

“We are grateful to Monogram for its continued investment in Tennessee and for choosing to grow its footprint in our state,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said. “Monogram has had operations in our state for more than 30 years and I appreciate this world-renowned company for its commitment to create more than 200 jobs in Selmer. I look forward to seeing the company’s future success in our state.”

“We are most appreciative to Monogram, one of McNairy County’s largest employers, for investing significant capital to expand its facility in Selmer,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “With the creation of these 200 new jobs, Monogram is more than doubling its capacity at its Selmer facility and we look forward to expanding our partnership with the city of Selmer, McNairy County and the company.”