Search Our Site

APRIL 23 – TVA has scheduled two power outages that will affect the city of Savannah, Cravens and Oak Grove areas, TVEC announced.

Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative, the local power distributor, said the first is on Tuesday, May 1 from 3-4 a.m. to remove a damaged switch from service near the Tennessee River.

There will be another outage affecting the same areas on Thursday, May 3 from 3-4 a.m., to put the switch back in service.

TVEC said it worked with TVA to schedule the outages while most people are sleeping, but weather may impact the timing of the work.