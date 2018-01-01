Search Our Site

Jan. 14 -- A family of four, including two young children, perished in an early hours house fire in Hardin County today.

Killed in the fire were husband and wife Jamie I. Franks, 35, and Robin A. Franks, 36, along with Brody O.B. West, 9, and Josie O. Franks, 3, said Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

All were found in their bedrooms at the 8490 Tenn. 203 residence, about 10 miles southeast of Savannah, between the communities of Big Ivy and Burnt Church.

Martin said a neighbor called 911 at 1:20 a.m. to report the blaze and when firefighters arrived within 10 minutes, the structure was fully involved.

“We believe it’s accidental,” the chief said, and the state Fire Marshal’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into the matter to determine the cause of the fatal incident.