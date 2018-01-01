Search Our Site

JAN 2 -- Hardin County Road Superintendent Paul Blount died Saturday at the age of 78.

He was elected to the post in 1998 and served continuously until his death. He had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in late 2014.

“Paul was dedicated to his job. He had a passion for road and bridge construction,” said Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis.

Blount was “respected by many and he was also a historian of the county. He will be greatly missed and his years of service to the public area greatly appreciated,” he said.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosemary Fowler, their children Gregory Paul Blount of Savannah and Virginia Ann McFall, among others.

Services are scheduled to be held on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Savannah, with burial in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Blount designated Gina B. Doran to serve as his interim successor for the office.

According to Davis, the Hardin County Commission could appoint someone to complete Blount’s unexpired four-year term at its February or March business meeting. The next regular election is in August.