Search Our Site

DEC. 29 – A 29-year-old Savannah woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Tenn. 69 near the intersection of Forrester Lane.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Whitney Rose, who was killed, was driving a 2002 Chrysler Sebring convertible south on Tenn. 69.

Timothy Craig, 38, of Florence, Alabama, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra northbound on the highway.

Craig crossed the center line and struck Rose’s vehicle, causing the Chrysler to spin out of control and strike a sign before coming to final rest off the west shoulder of the road.

The Hyundai spun out of control and came to rest on the east shoulder of the road.

The THP said Rose was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and drugs were not cited as factors on her part.

Charges are pending against Craig, who was wearing a seat belt and was injured in the crash reported at 7:24 p.m.