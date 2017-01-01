Search Our Site

DEC. 22 – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Fire Investigation Service has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Waterloo, Alabama man on an arson charge, according to the TBI.

At the request of District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI began a joint investigation with the Tennessee Fire Investigation Service into the early Halloween morning fire at 2560 Fox Hollow Loop in Walnut Grove.

The TBI said Thursday afternoon that Bradley Dale Balentine, 30, of Waterloo, Alabama intentionally set fire to a barn containing about 175 rolls of hay. As a result of the investigation, Balentine was indicted and arrested for arson in connection with the fire.

Balentine is currently awaiting arraignment while being held at the Hardin County Jail.