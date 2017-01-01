Search Our Site

DEC. 7 – The Hardin County K-9 Search and Rescue Team joined the search for a teen who was missing in neighboring Tishomingo County and that boy was reported safe this morning.

Jacob Monroe, 14, of Iuka, Mississippi was reported missing from his home on County Road 992 Tuesday evening.

Eight members of the Hardin County K-9 Search and Rescue Team traveled to Iuka to join the search for Monroe on Wednesday. They arrived at about 3 p.m. and stayed until sometime after 10 p.m. before returning home for the night.

“We were ready to go back down, but we were informed that Jacob was found safe and sound in a barn near his home by one of the other search teams down there, and we’re all happy there was a good conclusion to the search,” said Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

The K-9 SAR team members who joined the search were Martin, Bruton Branch/Dist. 14 Chief William Branum and search dog Jodi, Capt. Chuck Vineyard and search dog Prissy (Cerro Gordo/Dist. 4 and K-9 SAR team captain), and firefighters Estella Vineyard (Dist. 4), Don Brownley (Crump-Morris Chapel/Dist. 2), Chris Hammond (Dist. 4) and David Kirkwood (Olivet-Walkertown/Dist. 6).