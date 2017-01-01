Search Our Site

DEC. 7 –Another noteworthy home is on the Savannah Christmas Tour of Homes this year.

Proceeds from the event which takes place on Dec. 9 from 1-5 p.m. go to the Hardin County Healthcare Foundation for drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

The Williams-Bunnell home at 410 College St. was established in 1920, and is currently owned by Steve and Tammy Bunnell.

This current four bedroom cottage style started out in the Williams, was then owned by the John Doran family, the owner of the Doran Store in downtown Savannah around 1936.

After the passing of Doran in 1956, the Fay Hazen and Dorothy “Dot” Fariss family, local owners of the Farris Hotel, bought the home. This family renovated it, donated land for the Sun and Fun Pool, and gave the house many updates.

In 1968, the family of local attorney Edwin Ledbetter attorney lived there.

Other local owners of the home were the David Abrams family, the Mark and Lindy Alexander family, and the Kenneth Gray family.

After the renovation to the home and grounds completed in 2016, many artifacts were discovered such as a Confederate tent stake and lockbox lock, Civil War bullets, cloth tapestry wallpapers, original wood molding, pine floors, a hand-dug no-mortar well under the floor of the back bedrooms, metal tags dating back to 1919, coins from the 1940s and more.

“We invite you see these displays of artifacts, while giving to worthy cause,” said Steve Bunnell.

More properties on the tour include the “White Pillars” residence of Savannah Mayor Bob and Janie Shutt at 320 College St.; the Carroll-Brown-Blount house, 90 College St.; the Tony and Teresa Austin home at 150 College St; and First Presbyterian Church U.S.A., 401 Tennessee St.

Tickets can be bought at the First United Methodist Church parking lot on Main Street in Savannah on Saturday. Patrons may either ride the Savannah Trolley or drive their own vehicle to each home.