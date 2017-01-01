Search Our Site

NOV. 29 – Savannah’s annual parade, with the theme “My Tennessee Christmas,” sponsored by the Savannah Rotary Club and the City of Savannah, will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The parade route will follow last year’s route, beginning on Wayne Road at Sherwin Williams and proceeding through downtown to the Tennessee River Museum.

Participants will line up down on Shell Street and Fairgrounds Street.

Entry divisions include corporate, church, business, civic, Scouts, bands and government divisions.

“This hometown theme can be interpreted in different ways, and it will be wonderful to see how each organization presents their ideas,” said Paige Ashe-McLean, parade chairman.

In case of inclement weather, the following Monday, Dec. 11, will be the Christmas parade’s rain date.

“Thanks to all of the community support for your participation in our local Christmas Parade and we hope it will continue to be a wonderful and enjoyable experience for children of all ages,” said Ashe-McLean.

For more information call the Chamber of Commerce at 925-2363.

The Counce Christmas parade, sponsored by the District 3 Volunteer Fire Department, is on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., beginning at Pickwick Landing State Park to First Baptist Church on Tenn. 57. Line-up is at 6 p.m.

Participants may drive cars, trucks, tractors, ATVs, ride horses or design a float. The parade is open to businesses, organizations or individuals.

For more information call Dist. 3 Capt. Stephen Lee at 438-5111 or Dist. 3 Chief Richard Childers at 926-6019.

The Walnut Grove Christmas parade is on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. Line up is at 1 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Community Center and Fire Hall. Organizers say the route circles through Tillytown and Bensontown roads and comes back to the Fire Hall. There is no entry fee. Floats, ATVs, horses, vehicles and tractors are all acceptable. For more information call Dale’s Store at 925-9960.

The Saltillo Christmas parade, sponsored by the City of Saltillo, is Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., with the theme “Winter Wonderland.” The parade route begins at the Tennessee River and goes west on Main Street to the Saltillo Community Center.

Only decorated floats are allowed in parade, pulled by either truck, car, tractor, animal, rescue vehicle or golf cart. ATVs are allowed but must be decorated.

The entry fee is canned goods, to be donated to Ruritan Food Bank. Line up is at 5 p.m. Trophies will be awarded. The rain date is Saturday, Dec. 16.

The City of Adamsville tried something new this year for Christmas. Instead of a parade, they held “Christmas in the Ville” on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Buford Pusser Memorial Park. The Adamsville High School Band performed their Christmas-themed show “The Gift,” and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were there to greet children. There was also a train ride for kids.