Search Our Site

NOV. 22 – Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this busy travel holiday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon today through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

“Over a million travelers in Tennessee are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “This is the most traveled holiday of the year. Halting road work during this busy time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in some construction zones. Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety.

TDOT reminds motorists to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and TDOT are partnering with law enforcement across the state for the I-40 Challenge, with the goal of having zero fatalities on the 455 miles of I-40 in Tennessee.

On the peak travel days of Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26th, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will have troopers stationed every 20 miles on I-40, along with increased law enforcement on all highways, TDOT said.

AAA predicts 50.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 3.3 percent over last year. Tennesseans make up 1.16 million of those travelers, with an estimated 1.1 million expected to travel by automobile.