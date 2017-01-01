Search Our Site

NOV. 14 – A Savannah woman was fatally injured this morning when her vehicle collided with an unloaded log truck on Tenn. 69 near Walnut Grove.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Melanie Wisdom, 53, who was killed, was driving a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer south on Tenn. 69. Stoney Burden, 48, of Town Creek, Alabama, was driving a 1999 Mack tractor-trailer northbound on the highway.

Wisdom crossed the center line and hit the log truck’s trailer in the left rear. After impact, the Chevy rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the southbound lane.

The log truck exited the highway to the right, then reentered the roadway and stopped in the northbound lane.

The THP reports that alcohol or drugs were not a factor, and that Wisdom was not wearing a seatbelt. Burden was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. No charges were filed.