Search Our Site

NOV. 1 – Looking for out-of-the-ordinary entertainment for Saturday night, dinner, dancing to a live band and access to a nightclub only steps away – then come one, come all to the Firefighter Support Fund Ball.

The Firefighter Support Fund is hosting its Fourth Annual Firefighter’s Ball on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

This year the Support Fund has booked Freddy T’s Restaurant & Beach Club in Counce and the venue is exclusive access for ticket holders.

Ticket costs include a meal, a wrist band for those over 21 years of age who wish to participate in club activities, entertainment for the evening, and the venue.

Transportation is available from Freddy T’s for those are staying in the Counce-Pickwick area (event organizers ask as a courtesy, if you take advantage of club transportation, bring cash to tip your driver for the night).

On the menu, included in the ticket price, are a house salad, choice of grilled chicken or steak entree, with sides of green beans, garlic mashed potatoes and garlic cheddar biscuits.

Desserts are homemade cakes or bread pudding, and included drink choices are coffee, tea, or soft drink.

The live music with be provided by area-favorite, “Step ‘N Time” band.

Tickets to the Firefighter Support Fund Ball are available at http://bit.ly/2iT2jYG.

Attendees must show their printed ticket with their name on it to be admitted.

For general event questions, donations, or sponsor questions contact Hollie Broughton at 731-607-3252.

For other ticket information, contact Jessica Beckham at 731-727-6833.