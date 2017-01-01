Search Our Site

OCT. 31 – An early Halloween morning fire suspected to be arson totally destroyed a large pole barn and between 100 and 150 bales of hay, according to Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

The fire started on property owned by Randy Ferrara, at 2585 Fox Hollow Loop in the Walnut Grove (Dist. 11) community.

“It was called in by a passerby at about one o’clock (a.m.). The barn was fully involved on arrival, and had between about 100 to 150 hay bales inside – the barn and hay are a total loss,” said Martin.

Asked how long it took to extinguish the fire, Martin replied, “It’s still burning. With that many hay bales, it’s likely going to be burning for the next day or two until it burns out.”

Martin added, “At this point, we do believe it was arson – we are investigating it as such.”

The state Fire Marshal’s office is expected to be contacted.