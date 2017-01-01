Search Our Site

OCT. 17 – A Hardin County man died Monday following a single-vehicle crash on Saltillo Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Joseph Wilson, 55, of Saltillo, was driving north when his vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment that morning. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol or drugs were not indicated as factors.

It is unclear if the crash was the cause of Wilson’s death.

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin said family members advised Wilson had some health issues.

Martin said the damage the vehicle sustained in the crash seemed inadequate to result in a fatality.

The incident remains under investigation, the THP said.