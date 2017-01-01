Search Our Site

OCT. 11 – Hardin County Clerk Connie Stephens, 68, died Tuesday in Jackson after a lengthy illness.

“Connie was a great person. She was good to everybody,” said her sister-in-law, Ann Smith.

Stephens served in the elected position of county clerk since Sept. 1, 1990. She had worked in the county clerk’s office as a deputy clerk since around 1977, officials said.

According to Smith, Stephens passed away from complications resulting from surgeries performed for back issues and cancer.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete Wednesday morning.

It is expected that the Hardin County Commission will appoint a replacement for Stephens to serve until the next election, in August 2018. Paula Wilhite is the office’s current chief deputy clerk.