Search Our Site

SEPT. 10– Celebrate the harvest season at the second annual Farm to Table Dinner in downtown Savannah.

The Hardin County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the Farmers Market-themed event focusing on community connection, locally grown food awareness and a fall celebration.

The outdoor dinner takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with a new venue announced.

“With the city of Savannah’s crews busy as honeybees working to light the downtown gazebo area, we have decided to move the Farm to Table Dinner to the Hardin County Courthouse lawn, to be staged under the tree lights which will add to our festive outdoor celebration,” said Beth Pippin, Hardin County Tourism director.

The menu consists of regional and seasonal whole food, featuring locally raised pastured pork sourced from Morningside Farms TN-Go-Meats. Various local farms provide organic produce and local UT Extension and 4-H grilling teams are preparing the meal. Food includes meats, veggies, breads, cheeses and desserts.

The city is also displaying plans at the event for the Farmers Market building expected to begin construction next spring 2018 on the old Farris Hotel site on Main Street.

Proceeds support Hardin County 4-H programs. Tickets are now for sale at Tennessee River Museum, 495 Main St., in downtown Savannah.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. for drinks and appetizers, with dinner to be served at 6 p.m.

The rain plan is to move inside the courthouse halls.

For more information visit River City Farmers Market on Facebook or call Tour Hardin County at 925-8181.