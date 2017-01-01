Search Our Site

SEPT. 27– Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the launch of the state’s new online voter registration system.

The system offers a convenient way for voters to easily register or change their address if they have moved. Counties across Tennessee can now securely receive voter registration information faster than using traditional paper registrations.

“This system meets people where they already are: online. It will improve accuracy and efficiency for voters and election officials by ensuring there are fewer errors and more accurate voter rolls,” Hargett said.

“In addition to offering a convenient way to register to vote, I’m excited that online voter registration will allow currently registered voters the opportunity to update address changes instantly. This will eliminate paperwork and additional time spent at a polling place for voters who moved but did not notify the election commission before the election,” said Hardin County Administrator of Elections Jeanette Cronise.

The new system will allow U.S. citizens with a driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to register to vote online. Each online submission is checked against the department’s database while obtaining an electronic signature already on file with the state.

“In Tennessee, many of our hardworking men and women exercise their right to vote during each election cycle, and they take this responsibility very seriously,” said Rep. Gerald McCormick (R-Chattanooga). “I urge our citizens who have not registered to vote to do so online. The process is quick and easy and can be completed from the comfort of home. Registering to vote is an important step for citizens across our state to have their voices heard during the upcoming election in 2018.”

The system will also help streamline the process of changing a voter’s address. It allows someone to update their information instantly while reducing time-consuming data entry by state or county employees who traditionally had to manually type in what voters write on paper forms.

Tennesseans must still register online or use a paper form at least 30 days before an election to participate.

For more information on Tennessee’s new online voter registration, visit GoVoteTN.com.