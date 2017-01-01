Search Our Site

SEPT. 20– A man who robbed the White Oak Shell station in Milledgeville on Sunday night pointed a pistol at a clerk and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, according to the incident report from the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office.

The report says two female clerks were on duty at about 7:42 p.m. One was making pizza for an order and another was counting cigarettes.

The clerks told officers they heard banging on the counter and someone screaming to give them the money, but they thought it was one of their regular customers playing a joke, and they initially ignored him.

When the clerks turned around, they saw a tall black male with black, thick-rimmed glasses, wearing a white shirt, gray jogging pants and holding a shiny gun.

The robber, the report states, pointed the gun at one of the clerks and she took her cash drawer out of the register and put it on the counter. The man took approximately $500 and then pointed the weapon at the other clerk.

When the second clerk said her register was empty, the robber pulled the gun’s trigger and when it didn’t fire, “racked a round into the chamber.” She showed him her cash drawer was empty, so he asked for two cartons of Newport 100’s but none were in stock at the time.

According to the report the man left the store through the rear entrance and went toward Dollar General on foot.

Security cameras at the store show images of the male suspect, and a female subject the sheriff’s office is also seeking to question, according to the office’s social media page.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at 731-645-1004 or the county’s Central Dispatch Office at 731-645-7906.