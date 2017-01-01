Search Our Site

AUG. 18-- In its 16th year, Tennessee River Run is once again holding events to bring in funds to help those in need in Hardin County and beyond.

A variety of fundraisers throughout the summer and fall support The Darryl Worley Foundation’s causes. Today and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, features the Tennessee River Run’s boat poker run and concert presented in part by the Pickwick Parrot Head Club.

You don’t have to own a boat to participate, nor do you have to be good at playing poker. But it does help.

Having a boat gets participants close to the water activities and the barge where the bands play. But other activities and concerts will be held on dry land at Freddy T’s and Sportsman Boat Storage.

Poker hands are played by donations, so the more a person spends the better their chances of winning monetary prizes.

“I want to clarify that none of the activities or concerts will be at Pickwick Landing State Park this year,” said Marsha Fisher, co-owner of Freddie T’s Restaurant and member of The Darryl Worley Foundation Board.

The TRR’s boat poker run and concert has been held in honor of the late Carey Downs and Jeremie Floyd for the past two years. Downs and Floyd were killed in a boating accident on Pickwick Lake in 2014.

“In 2015, the boat poker run brought in $112,000 and in 2016, $110,000. It’s become an event that draws both local participants and those from farther away like Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma,” said Fisher, former wife of Jeremie Floyd. “It’s a proud thing for me to say every dollar raised goes directly to The Darryl Worley Foundation. Everyone involved in the poker run volunteers their time and talents – the businesses, musicians, everyone.”

For $25 or more, an individual can get in on activities surrounding the poker run.

“There are package deals to help out or you can pay for each event separately,” said Fisher.

Schedule of events

Friday – Fun Run to Florence, Alabama (by boat on the Tennessee River) with lunch at River Bottom Grill.

Friday, 7 p.m. – Tailgate Party at Sportsman Boat Storage, across the street from Freddy T’s at the old Pier 57 building.

The Tailgate Party features “Steve Hopper and the Wolf Island Band” and barbecue prepared by the District 3 Fire Department (Counce).

“Darryl will make a visit that night,” said Fisher.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Boat poker run on Pickwick Lake. There will be five stops on the water, with the first at the memorial cross on Goat Island where the accident occurred involving Downs and Floyd. The last stop is at Dry Creek.

Raft Up Party follows with music on the water at Dry Creek. Musicians perform on a barge, featuring Bryan Moffitt, “Dead Horse,” Ray Scott and Darryl Worley.

“The Pickwick Belle is available for individuals to purchase tickets to ride out for the Raft Up Party and concerts,” said Fisher.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. is the Hand Opening at Freddy T’s 50 Club with music and food.

Winners will be announced at 8:45 p.m. Stud hand wins include first place prize of $1,000, second place of $750 and third place of $250. Draw hand brings $3,000 to the winner, $2,000 second place and $1,000 third place.

Starting at 9 p.m. is the concert at Freddy T’s Beach Club.

Entertainment includes Ray Scott, Darryl Worley and “David Duncan and Shagadoo.”

The Darryl Worley Foundation, a 501c3 public benefit corporation formed in 2002 to serve people in the Mid-South. It directly helps individuals in need and serves others through nonprofits, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center and Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center.