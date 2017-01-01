Search Our Site

JULY 17– James T. Prince, 84, of Savannah, died in a two-vehicle crash on Airport Road this morning near the Hardin County Sale Barn, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

According to a preliminary THP report, Prince was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 north on Airport Road, or Tenn. 226 when he crossed the centerline in a curve and traveled into the path of a southbound 2007 Sterling V-Star tanker truck.

The tanker truck driver, Steve J. Bullard, 50, of Blountsville, Alabama, attempted evasive action but was hit in the second axle by the pickup truck.

The THP report says Prince was not wearing a seat belt. Bullard was wearing a seat belt and was injured.

No charges were filed and alcohol or drugs were not noted as a contributing factor for either driver.