Search Our Site

May 19– Hardin County emergency personnel retrieved the body of an apparent drowning victim at Pickwick Landing State Park around 2:50 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said two men and two women were swimming at The Circle area of the park. The group was swimming to a boat dock when one of the men began struggling in the water.

A fisherman swam out to help but efforts to save the flailing victim were unsuccessful.

The name of the victim, who is black and believed to be in his 20s, has not been released.