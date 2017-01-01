Search Our Site

MARCH 15– The family-friendly “Hee Haw” show, a benefit for the Hardin County Cancer Association, will be held at Hardin County High School auditorium on March 17 and March 18, with a nightly pre-show beginning at 6 and the Hee Haw show starting at 6:30.

On Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., the seventh annual Kornfield Kounty Kountry Kids show, starring an all-children cast, will be held.

“Four cast members of Kornfield Kids are high school seniors and have grown up with Hee Haw,” said Kathy Moon, Hee Haw co-director. “They will be singing the fishbowl song this year.”

At a certain point during the show, HCCA donations are collected in a “fishbowl” passed through the audience as the special song is sung.

Moon says many of the new jokes this year, thanks to a donation from Lisa Armstrong Bevis, include some of the original jokes from the television show, which Moon says are hilarious.

Tickets are reasonable with donated money staying in Hardin County to help those with cancer who have a variety of needs.

“Last year Hardin County Cancer Association helped 113 patients,” said Moon.

Moon says financial assistance is available for each cancer patient’s individual needs, not only for gas assistance but also for things like medication, co-pays, prosthetics, Ensure nutrition drinks and more.

Hardin County Cancer Association Treasurer Patty Majors is the contact person to apply for assistance.

“The treasurer can be reached 24/7 at 731-607-0724,” said Moon. “Patty says we are helping eight to 10 patients each month.”

Cast and singers in this year’s Hee Haw show include: Kevin Howard as emcee, Scoot Franks as Roy Boy, Danny Andrews as Mike Snyder, Julie Neill as Minnie Pearl, Kathy Moon as LuLu, Krystal Long as Southern Belle, Larry Byrd as Goober, Lisa Franks as Nurse Goodbody, Nicole Ness as Kathy, Rex Humphrey as Grandpa, Shane Franks as Stringbean, Steve Long as Doc, Thomas Neill as The Colonel and Donnie Blakney as Lavern, Brittany Kennedy as Ida Lee, and Janet Vickery as Sunshine.

Kornfield Kounty Kountry Kids cast and singers include Nathan Murphy as emcee, Hazen Perry as LuLu, Destinee Thomas as Kathy, Chase Kelley as Roy Boy, Bayley Kelley as Kuntry Bumpkin, Logan Murphy as Grandpa, Lordes Ocoha as Minnie Pearl, Owen Thomas as Stringbean, Gavin Bixler, WOW, Gaga Bixler as Jr. Jr., Fisher Hulen as Goober, Kristen Albers as Sunshine, Ella Claire Littlefield as Southern Belle, Aidan Melson as Doc Campbell, Shelby Webb as Nurse Goodbody, Taylor Jones as Ida Lee and Noah Jones as Lavern.

Hee-Haw singers will be: Amy Slack, Ashley Nunn, Bradley Gean, Brian Baugus, Sabrina Howard, Scoot Franks, Lisa Franks, Shane Franks, Shane Cagle, Krystal Long, Tabitha Provencio, Tim White, Dennis Rose, Marilee Rickman, Robert Shackelford, Zack Kennedy and Johnathan Blount.

Warehouse 64 Band will play live music, which includes Albert Bromley on keyboard, Eddie Bromley on bass guitar, Jarrod Bromley on drums and RT Rhinehart as lead guitarist.

“A lot goes on to make the Hee Haw shows work,” said Moon. “The backing and support of the Hardin County Cancer Association board make Hee Haw shows possible.”

HACCA board members are Bob Shutt, Patty Majors, Robin Smith, Bruce Williams, Patty Hulen Martin and Linda Gammill.

Many people donate their time and talents. Kathy Moon, Shane Cagle and Amy Slack are co-directors of the shows. Shane Franks writes scripts and jokes. Along with being the evening emcee, Kevin Howard creates the flyers and programs. Krystal Long and Amy Slack help with advertising. Candy Murphy and her mother Sandy are in charge of Hee Haw t-shirt sales. Donnie Blakney runs the sound equipment. Jeanne Belle Perry manages concessions and giveaways. And Jan Garrison is behind the scenes helping in numerous ways.

Giveaways this year include a two-night trip to Pigeon Forge including tickets to the Comedy Barn and a Visa spending card donated by Jones Motor Company, an iPad, and Yeti cooler donated by Gillis Power Sport, a recliner donated by Burt’s Furniture, a shotgun donated by Sure Match Firearms, a $350 pontoon voucher for Pickwick Lake and more.

“This year’s sponsors have been fantastic. A lot of them doubled their donations,” said Moon, who plays the character. “It’s a worthy cause. If you come, you won’t be disappointed. I’d love to see every show pack out!”