Search Our Site

MARCH 6-- Savannah police are investigating an incident in which a male subject was shot in the head today.

Police arrived within two minutes of being dispatched at 4 p.m. to a residence at 120 Scarlett Drive, securing the scene and beginning to render medical aid, according to a statement from the department.

The statement said also that one male is in custody with multiple charges pending. The male who was shot was flown to Regional Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition.

Names of the alleged shooter and the victim were not immediately released in this active and ongoing criminal investigation.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts could not confirm early information that a father shot his son.

Pitts did say that today’s shooting is unrelated to a number of shooting incidents which have occurred in the city in the past few weeks and months.