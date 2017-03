MARCH 4-- A Hardin County man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night, authorities report.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gene. W. King, 28, of Counce, was driving a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Gin Road, southwest of Counce.

The vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

King was not wearing a helmet, the THP said.