Search Our Site

FEB. 15– Two local men were seriously injured Monday night when their vehicle struck a wall outside Hardin Home Nursing Home, according to Savannah police.

Driver Zachary K. Smith, 19, of Adamsville, and passenger Mickey Powers, 20, of Sardis, were both airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis with head injuries and possible broken bones and internal injuries. No residents or staff of the nursing home were reported injured.

The vehicle, which sustained heavy damage in the 7 p.m. collision, struck a corner wall outside the front entrance of the building. Both occupants were “partially trapped” in the red Chevrolet car. The wall had relatively minor damage.

The crash report indicates the vehicle was westbound on Wayne Road at “well over the posted speed limit,” crossed every lane of traffic, went over the curb, and hit a fence before coming to rest upon impact with the wall. Charges are pending.

