Search Our Site

DEC 12-- TBI Special Agents are working with the Savannah Police Department in determining the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred just past midnight at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Clifton Road, according to law enforcement authorities.

This morning, Savannah Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a shooting had occurred at a party being held at that location, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers found several individuals with gunshot injuries. Two of those victims were transported to Hardin Medical Center, where they are being treated.

At least one other victim is being treated at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this early morning shooting at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts deferred comment on the incident to the TBI.