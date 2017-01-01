Search Our Site

JAN. 16– Although officials still are not sure where or who the hack attack that disabled Hardin County Schools libraries last week came from, they said Friday they are well on their way to returning the county’s school libraries to normal operation.

Director of Schools Michael Davis said the school system’s director of technology, Levin Edwards, and his staff, working closely with the library system’s software vendor Book Systems, have re-installed a clean version of the software and were able to recover most of the files at Hardin County High School.

The schools system’s technology team was also able to successfully decrypt some data files through their own efforts – without paying the demanded ransom of 1.5 Bitcoin (approximately $1,246 as of Friday afternoon) – and those files were forwarded to Book Systems for analyses, which determined the files were “clean and usable.” But, the files were library backup data from 2014 so any books entered into the library system after 2014 would have to be reentered.

Edwards was able to recover some data files from 2016 pertaining to the book catalog at Hardin County High School, so much less work was needed to be done to bring the high school library back to essentially normal operation, according to Davis.

Davis said library operations at the middle and elementary schools were in the process of being returned to order, but the process is taking longer than it did with the high school because of having to use older data. He expects normal operations to resume at all Hardin County Schools libraries within the next week or so.

For the future security of Hardin County Schools library computer systems, Davis said they are turning to an off-site “cloud” storage and automatic backup system with Book Systems. He said he expects the vendor’s ability to more easily perform regular, automatic backups of the system’s files, coupled with the company’s experience in handling technology-related security issues, should prevent this type of incident from happening again – or, at the least, make it much easier to fix in the future.

Davis also said Friday he has been in contact with Assistant State District Attorney General Vance Dennis, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Fielder and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and is anticipating a criminal investigation to ensue.