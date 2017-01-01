Search Our Site

JAN. 13-- Shiloh National Military Park is inviting residents of Hardin County and the surrounding areas to serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 16.

Volunteers will be helping with preparations for the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Shiloh, joining hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country in volunteer service.

Shiloh Park has planned a day of service that will “leverage the strength of local citizens to commemorate an event deeply rooted in the community’s history, and advance Dr. King’s dream of opportunity for all,” the park said in a statement.

On the evening of April 8, nearly 24,000 luminaries are to be lit in memory of the soldiers killed, wounded and missing as a result of the Battle of Shiloh. Volunteers are needed to help prepare the luminaries leading up to the anniversary of the battle.

The park said the annual event “honors Dr. King’s legacy, and is an opportunity for Americans to renew their own personal vows of citizenship through service to others and engage in conversations to advance community goals.”

The MLK Day of Service is led by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that engages more than 5 million Americans in service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, Social Innovation Fund, and Volunteer Generation Fund programs, and leads the President’s national call to service initiative, United We Serve.