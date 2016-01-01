Search Our Site

DEC. 29-- A house fire at 3290 Fox Hollow Loop confirmed yet again a phrase perhaps not repeated often enough, “Fire alarms save lives.”

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin, who was at the scene of the late night Dec. 21 blaze said, “This was one situation where I can confidently say that if it weren’t for the fire alarm, I’m pretty sure the homeowner might not have made it out.”

Homeowner David Hogan said he completely agrees with that assessment.

Hogan said his wife and children had left two days before on a short visit to Indiana, but he stayed at home due to complications from cancer and late-stage lupus which make traveling difficult.

After an evening of watching television in the living room, where the fire started, Hogan said he went to bed after taking his normal routine of medications, including a sleep aid.

“I woke up hearing a beeping sound, and thought it was my alarm clock,” Hogan said, noting that he rolled over to turn the alarm off, but it wasn’t on.

He said he then lifted his hand up, and couldn’t see it directly in front of his face because the smoke had gotten so thick. He credits living in the home for 20 years to his ability to make his way out of the home in the thick smoke and bring the family pets – a dog and hamster – outside safely.

“I was still loopy from my medications, so I guess I didn’t smell the smoke, but I’ll tell you right now and there is no doubt in my mind – if it weren’t for those smoke alarms – and the grace of God for telling me to get them – I would be dead. That’s a fact.”

Hogan said he got the smoke alarms from the Hardin County Fire Department several years ago, shortly after they began the push to put a free smoke alarm in every home.

Hogan added that after he left the home and cleared his head and lungs of smoke, he sought to find a way to call 911, eventually driving two miles to his brother-in-law’s house.

According to Hogan, the delay in being able to reach a working telephone added an estimated 15 minutes to his being able to notify authorities. By the time he made it back home, the first firefighters had already arrived in response to an 11:03 p.m. dispatch and the house was fully involved.

Firefighters from Walnut Grove (Dist. 11), Cerro Gordo (Dist. 4), Olivet-Walkertown (Dist. 6), Nixon (Dist. 7), Bruton Branch (Dist. 14) and HCFD (Station 12) responded to the call, arriving to find the roof had already fallen in.

The fire has been determined to have started in the living room, but the cause is not known. Martin said there is nothing suspicious about the fire, and believes it was accidental.

“It could have been electrical, but we may never know the cause definitively. The sad part is the house was a total loss, but the big silver lining – by far the most important thing – is a life was saved by having a fire alarm in the house,” Martin said.

Hogan said he’d like to thank all of those in the community for their prayers, and asked for those prayers to continue.

To get a free smoke detector installed, call the Hardin County Fire Department at 925-6178.