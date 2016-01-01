Search Our Site

Dec. 21– Through its new charitable branch “American Bath Group Gives,” Praxis, a division of American Bath Group, donated $16,700 to Toys for Tots on Tuesday.

“This donation came from a 5k run held in September,” said Praxis Vice President/Customer Experience Jason Burdette at the check presentation ceremony at the Praxis manufacturing plant in the Savannah-Hardin County Industrial Park.

“We had a competition to see who could bring in the most money for Toys for Tots,” said Praxis Vice President Sales/Builders Millie Scott. “Sixty people contributed.”

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. The program was founded in 1947.

“Thank you so much for choosing Toys for Tots,” said David Bailey, Toys for Tots representative. “It’s so wonderful to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they receive gifts.”

“This is truly exciting for us,” said Burdette. “This is a kick-off event introducing our new charity branch with monthly donations from our profits going to five different national and worldwide charities. Our purpose for ‘American Bath Group Gives’ is to improve the lives of others. A million dollars will be donated next year.”

In addition to Toys for Tots, the charities slated to receive monthly checks from American Bath Group are Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners and World Wildlife Foundation.