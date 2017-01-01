  • head

Hardin County School libraries getting back on track after hack attack

Details
16 Jan

JAN. 16– Although officials still are not sure where or who the hack attack that disabled Hardin County Schools libraries last week came from, they said Friday they are well on their way to returning the county’s school libraries to normal operation.
Director of Schools Michael Davis said the school system’s director of technology, Levin Edwards, and his staff, working closely with the library system’s software vendor Book Systems, have re-installed a clean version of the software and were able to recover most of the files at Hardin County High School.
The schools system’s technology team was also able to successfully decrypt some data files through their own efforts – without paying the demanded ransom of 1.5 Bitcoin (approximately $1,246 as of Friday afternoon) – and those files were forwarded to Book Systems for analyses, which determined the files were “clean and usable.” But, the files were library backup data from 2014 so any books entered into the library system after 2014 would have to be reentered.

Read more...

Access Premium Content

Some of our online content is only available to subscribers.

To view every single page of each week's Courier exactly as it appears in print or to SUBSCRIBE, click The Courier tab above.

Visitors can view web cams, news and sports and special sections without a subscription.

Public Notices

Search Our Site

Web Analytics