Access Premium Content

JAN. 16– Although officials still are not sure where or who the hack attack that disabled Hardin County Schools libraries last week came from, they said Friday they are well on their way to returning the county’s school libraries to normal operation.
Director of Schools Michael Davis said the school system’s director of technology, Levin Edwards, and his staff, working closely with the library system’s software vendor Book Systems, have re-installed a clean version of the software and were able to recover most of the files at Hardin County High School.
The schools system’s technology team was also able to successfully decrypt some data files through their own efforts – without paying the demanded ransom of 1.5 Bitcoin (approximately $1,246 as of Friday afternoon) – and those files were forwarded to Book Systems for analyses, which determined the files were “clean and usable.” But, the files were library backup data from 2014 so any books entered into the library system after 2014 would have to be reentered.