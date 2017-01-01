Access Premium Content

FEB 2-- A fundraising effort is underway to repaint Crump’s AH-1 Bell Cobra Gunship helicopter that sits prominently in front of city hall, serving now as the “Crump Helicopter Veterans Memorial.”
A plaque on the gunship says, “Presented on behalf of WWII Veterans Lt. Homer Feldon Snodgrass, US (Navy) and Cpt. James Irvin (J.I.) Bell, US (Army) to the veterans of Hardin County.”
The Courier reported at the time that the helicopter was a donation from the U.S. Army through Col. Danny Snodgrass, whose father was Crump’s first mayor and a long-time Hardin County Schools superintendent.
The Cobra helicopter at Crump was officially dedicated to all veterans on May 19, Armed Forces Day, 2001, with a crowd of hundreds on hand to witness and celebrate the day of honor.
Setting outside and unprotected from the fickle Tennessee weather, the helicopter’s paint and decals have faded over the years. Local veterans say it’s time to spruce the old warbird up, and have formed a committee to solicit donations to fund the project.