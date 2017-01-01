Access Premium Content

Who will win this year's Hardin County Chamber of Commerce service awards?

Details

JAN 23– The Hardin County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and awards banquet Thursday, Jan. 26 at Pickwick Inn. A silent auction and business showcase starts at 6 p.m., with dinner and the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The highlight of the evening is the Distinguished Service Awards. In the running this year are the following nominees.

Nominated for “Man of the Year” are Michael Davis, Richard Beecham, Tom Smith and Larry Lowery.

•Michael Davis is the Hardin County Director of schools. He is a member of the Darryl Worley Foundation, a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, president of the Savannah Cemetery and a speaker for Sports Talk on WKWX Radio. He is very involved in the community and is committed to service.

•Richard Beecham manages Wise Company in Savannah and has overseen their recent growth through his leadership ability. He is president of the Lions Club, president of the Savannah Gideon Camp and a deacon of Second Baptist Church.

•Tom Smith is the city project manager. Tom volunteered his time to serve on the Christmas on Main committee this year. He designed the electrical layout for all the Christmas lights throughout the downtown district.

•Larry Lowery has been the mayor of Saltillo for the past eight years. During his terms, Saltillo has been awarded a CDBG housing grant, a disaster relief grant which built the city storm shelter, a fire department renovation grant, established a senior citizens center, and revitalized the riverfront.

Nominated for “Woman of the Year” are Rachel Bailey and Betty Lynn Collier.

•Rachel Bailey is the founder of Hillside New Beginnings and has a heart for veterans. She is the director of Operation Salute and is actively involved with equine therapy.

•Betty Lynn Collier chaired the Christmas on Main committee this year and had the vision for the event. She strives to serve Hardin County by implementing programs of community service. She volunteers for the Darryl Worley Cancer Center and started the “Jesus Acts of Kindness” project in Savannah.

Read more...